Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimball Lynn Hiner. View Sign

Kimball Lynn Hiner, 60, of Elkhart, KS died February 27, 2019.



Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Kimball Lynn was born September 7, 1958 to Alvin Lee and Wilma Aline Hiner in Lawton, OK at Commache Memorial Hospital. Kim started school in Lawton, OK. The family moved to Little Rock, AR. Kim graduated from Central High School in 1976 in Little Rock, AR.



Kim was involved in sports from an early age, but baseball was definitely his passion. He was an amazing pitcher and received a scholarship to Fayetville State College. Kim didn't stay long because his heart was still in Little Rock, his girl Gale.



Kim and Gale were married on April 7, 1978 in Little Rock where they made their home. On October 4, 1979, they were blessed with a son, Philip Scott. Philip has his dads quiet side, heart of gold, and a smile that is contagious. Kim then moved to Boise City, OK in 1984. He enjoyed playing summer league baseball with some crazy, fun, Boise City friends. Kim was also an avid golfer and played a lot with his brother, Phil. Anyone who plays will remember the "Hiner Brothers."



On August 26, 1991 his second son was born, Geoffrey Lynn. He is such a special soul, just like his dad. Kim could never walk by Geoffrey without giving him coke or saying Homie "G". He truly brought the Hiner family even closer. Summer of 1992, Kim married Rose Ann Aguilar. Kim and Rose Ann were then blessed with his little princess, Devin Marie who was born October 13, 1992. Kim started Devin off early with golf. She would ask to go play pool "where the holes are in the ground" and only with the golf cart.



Devin Marie passed her princess crown onto her daughter, McKayla Ann on May 26, 2011. She is a mini version of her momma and she stole Grampy's heart.



Kim has spent over 20 years in the oil field and still kept up with the young group even at 60. He was currently working at Quest Drilling.



Kimball AKA Kimbo as a lot of people called him was one in a million. You won't find anyone that can say a bad word about him. He had a heart of gold and would literally give anyone the shirt off his back because they needed it more than he did. Even though he was a "Hiner", he rarely showed his temper and just went with the flow. He didn't hold a grudge, his philosophy was "why worry, that's the past, just move on." If you ever met Kim, you had a friend for life!



He is preceded by parents, Alvin Lee Hiner and Wilma Aline; and both sets of grandparents.



Kimball is survived by sons Philip Scott Brantley of Kansas City, KS and Geoffrey Lynn Hiner of Liberal, KS; daughter Devin Marie Hiner of Amarillo, TX; grandchildren McKayla Ann Robertson of Elkhart, KS and Lane & Josh Aguilar, Elkhart, KS; son, T.J. Aguilar of TX; brother Philip Craig Hiner of Muleshoe, TX; sisters Charla Renee and husband David Jenkins of Amarillo, TX; Dana Denise and husband Keith Strader of Muleshoe, TX; Kayla Sue Toponce of Amarillo, TX; and 30 nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



The amount of friends are too many to count, anyone he met became a friend. We all grieve this sudden loss of an amazing person but blessed to be a part of his journey.



The family request that anyone attending the memorial to wear laid back, comfortable attire with Kim's favorite teams. KC Chiefs, KC Royal, OU Sooners or anything Rock & Roll.



Online condolences may be shared at





Kimball Lynn Hiner, 60, of Elkhart, KS died February 27, 2019.Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.Kimball Lynn was born September 7, 1958 to Alvin Lee and Wilma Aline Hiner in Lawton, OK at Commache Memorial Hospital. Kim started school in Lawton, OK. The family moved to Little Rock, AR. Kim graduated from Central High School in 1976 in Little Rock, AR.Kim was involved in sports from an early age, but baseball was definitely his passion. He was an amazing pitcher and received a scholarship to Fayetville State College. Kim didn't stay long because his heart was still in Little Rock, his girl Gale.Kim and Gale were married on April 7, 1978 in Little Rock where they made their home. On October 4, 1979, they were blessed with a son, Philip Scott. Philip has his dads quiet side, heart of gold, and a smile that is contagious. Kim then moved to Boise City, OK in 1984. He enjoyed playing summer league baseball with some crazy, fun, Boise City friends. Kim was also an avid golfer and played a lot with his brother, Phil. Anyone who plays will remember the "Hiner Brothers."On August 26, 1991 his second son was born, Geoffrey Lynn. He is such a special soul, just like his dad. Kim could never walk by Geoffrey without giving him coke or saying Homie "G". He truly brought the Hiner family even closer. Summer of 1992, Kim married Rose Ann Aguilar. Kim and Rose Ann were then blessed with his little princess, Devin Marie who was born October 13, 1992. Kim started Devin off early with golf. She would ask to go play pool "where the holes are in the ground" and only with the golf cart.Devin Marie passed her princess crown onto her daughter, McKayla Ann on May 26, 2011. She is a mini version of her momma and she stole Grampy's heart.Kim has spent over 20 years in the oil field and still kept up with the young group even at 60. He was currently working at Quest Drilling.Kimball AKA Kimbo as a lot of people called him was one in a million. You won't find anyone that can say a bad word about him. He had a heart of gold and would literally give anyone the shirt off his back because they needed it more than he did. Even though he was a "Hiner", he rarely showed his temper and just went with the flow. He didn't hold a grudge, his philosophy was "why worry, that's the past, just move on." If you ever met Kim, you had a friend for life!He is preceded by parents, Alvin Lee Hiner and Wilma Aline; and both sets of grandparents.Kimball is survived by sons Philip Scott Brantley of Kansas City, KS and Geoffrey Lynn Hiner of Liberal, KS; daughter Devin Marie Hiner of Amarillo, TX; grandchildren McKayla Ann Robertson of Elkhart, KS and Lane & Josh Aguilar, Elkhart, KS; son, T.J. Aguilar of TX; brother Philip Craig Hiner of Muleshoe, TX; sisters Charla Renee and husband David Jenkins of Amarillo, TX; Dana Denise and husband Keith Strader of Muleshoe, TX; Kayla Sue Toponce of Amarillo, TX; and 30 nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.The amount of friends are too many to count, anyone he met became a friend. We all grieve this sudden loss of an amazing person but blessed to be a part of his journey.The family request that anyone attending the memorial to wear laid back, comfortable attire with Kim's favorite teams. KC Chiefs, KC Royal, OU Sooners or anything Rock & Roll.Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Schooler Funeral Home

4100 S Georgia St

Amarillo , TX 79110

(806) 352-2727 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close