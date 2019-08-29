King Shawn Banks, 8, of Amarillo passed away August 19, 2019 from complications due to an asthma attack.
Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at City Church, 205 S. Polk St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
King attended Mesa Verde Elementary School in Amarillo, Texas. He was a fun, loving, sweet boy who loved to joke, play, and wreak havoc amongst his brothers and sisters because he was "King", of course. He also loved music, playing video games, and snacking on his favorite snacks. He was the light of the family; there was never a dull moment with King around. He made sure that he was never forgotten, so we will continue in remembering him for the rest of our lives.
King is survived by Kuray S. Mosely (14), Jordan R. Banks (12), Keyrra S. Banks (10), JaKiya R. Banks (10), Kyra S. Cleveland (3 weeks), Thetta S. Banks (10), Donella J. Banks (8), John Ivy Wayne Banks (3), Malachi Garcia (10), Prince Nasir Brown (5 months); his father, Jordan R. Banks Sr., his mother, Krista S. Mosely and step-dad, Dewight Cleveland.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019