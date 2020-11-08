Kip Philip Hookstra was born September 15, 1976 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Kerry and Karen Maddox Hookstra. He passed from this life October 14, 2020 in Portales, New Mexico. Kip grew up in Sutton and Bayard, Nebraska, Scott City, Kansas, where he was baptized into Christ, and Wellington, Texas. He was a 1995 graduate of Wellington High School. Kip was the starting right fielder for the Wellington Skyrocket Baseball Team in the first two years of the team's existence, was a student in the Gifted and Talented program, and participated in theatrical and journalistic activities extracurricularly. After graduation he enrolled in the University of Nebraska/Lincoln and attended for a year and a half. Over the next several years he spent time working in Missouri, Oregon, and Amarillo, Texas. After moving to Portales he earned a bachelor's degree from Eastern New Mexico State University in university studies with concentrations in psychology and anthropology.
With a mind that was always questioning Kip had a lifelong love for learning and reading books. He cared about people around him and befriended many in need of encouragement. Kip loved the world in which he lived and was environmentally conscious. His perfect job would have been in a library surrounded by fields and forests. Kip was a son, a brother, a nephew, an uncle, a cousin, a friend. His quick wit and warm smile were appreciated and made him friends who loved him dearly. That love from friends has brought an overwhelming outpouring of care and prayers for those who survive him including His parents Kerry Hookstra and wife Renetta of Sayre, OK, and Karen Maddox of Little Rock, AR; his brother Kyle and wife Pamela, his niece Lois and nephews Ezra and August all of Little Rock along with special cousins Kandee Hookstra Arrencibia of Jacksonville, NC and Kody Hookstra of Yukon, OK.
To help others who may be dealing with the problems of addiction and mental illness Kip's family has established a memorial fund with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. You may donate in his honor at: afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/kip-hookstra-s-memorial-fund
