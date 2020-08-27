1/
Kishore Venkata Devulapalli
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kishore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kishore Venkata Devulapalli, 46, of Amarillo died August 22, 2020. A viewing is scheduled for August 27, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Thursday August 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved