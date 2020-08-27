Kishore Venkata Devulapalli, 46, of Amarillo died August 22, 2020. A viewing is scheduled for August 27, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Thursday August 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.