Klebird (McChristian) Heath (1952 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Klebird (McChristian) Heath.
Service Information
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX
79105
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79105
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint John Baptist Church
2301 NW 14th Street
Amarillo, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Missionary Klebird Heath 66, of Amarillo died Thursday May 9, 2019. Viewing will be held Friday, May 17th at Golden Gate Mortuary, 1416 N. Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas, from 5pm-7pm. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18th at Saint John Baptist Church 2301 NW 14th Street, Amarillo Texas, with Pastor Joe Coffer, officiating and Dr. Gilbert Gillum Jr., senior Pastor of Living Word Church of God in Christ in Waco, TX as eulogist. View full obit at goldengatemortuary.co

logo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.