Missionary Klebird Heath 66, of Amarillo died Thursday May 9, 2019. Viewing will be held Friday, May 17th at Golden Gate Mortuary, 1416 N. Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas, from 5pm-7pm. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18th at Saint John Baptist Church 2301 NW 14th Street, Amarillo Texas, with Pastor Joe Coffer, officiating and Dr. Gilbert Gillum Jr., senior Pastor of Living Word Church of God in Christ in Waco, TX as eulogist. View full obit at goldengatemortuary.co
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 16 to May 17, 2019