Danny "Kris" Roberts, 58, of Amarillo, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Celebration of Life services will be at 2:00pm Wednesday, October 14, at The Loft Church, 4400 S. Georgia with Pastor Joe Tindall officiating. Burial will be at Llano East Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00pm Tuesday, October 13, at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. Kris was born January 16, 1962 in Amarillo to Jan and Wayne Roberts. He was a proud Sandie football player, graduating from Amarillo High School in 1981. Kris spent his career in auto sales and valued the friendships and customers he made. In his spare time, he enjoyed his friends, playing golf, watching all sports, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys and University of Texas fan. He was so proud of his children and loved spending time with them, as well as his four grandchildren. Kris had a contagious laugh, a huge heart and would do anything for his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Kris was welcomed to Heaven with the biggest hug from his parents and brother, Kurry Roberts. Survivors include a daughter, Kaitlin Mosley and husband Matthew of Amarillo; a son, Blake Roberts and wife Hailey of McLean; 2 brothers, Kirk and Kelly Roberts; his step-mother, Beckie Evans; a half-sister, Amie Morgan; a special uncle, Ronnie Roberts; aunts, nephews, and nieces; the mother of his children, Sheri Thurman; and four grandchildren, Hazel and Hannah Mosley, and Matthias and Abigail Roberts. The family suggests memorials be made to the Texas DPS Foundation, as his son is an active Texas State Trooper. *The family asks that if you visit the funeral home or attend the celebration, you please wear a mask to protect the ones we love the most.