Obituary

Kurtis Gilbert Reinbold, 63, of Amarillo, Texas went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2020. Kurt was born on March 1, 1957 to Donald E. Reinbold and Alberta Heier Reinbold in Salina, Kansas. He was the first of 4 boys. He graduated from Tascosa High School in 1975 where he was awarded Most Valuable Player in basketball his Senior year.



He was a licensed irrigator and owned his own company, Benchmark Irrigation, for many years. He bowled on multiple leagues where he scored several perfect 300 games. Kurt spent a number of years playing recreational softball with his dearest friends. One of his proudest moments was when he hit a softball out of the park at the Dilla Villa stadium.



His favorite place to be was at the lake, listening to Styx and Journey, fishing off the bank. While Kurt had numerous achievements and great accomplishments in his life, there was nothing he was more proud of then his four children. They were his greatest treasures. He is proceeded in death by his father Donald Reinbold.



He is survived by his mother, Alberta Reinbold, his four children, Jenna Reinbold, Jacob Reinbold and wife Maci, and grandsons Luke and Will, Joshua Reinbold and Jaci Reinbold, and their mother Cindy Woolery Reinbold; his three brothers Doug Reinbold and wife Cindy, David Reinbold and wife Margala, Jeff Reinbold and wife Chris.



He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much; Derek Woolery, Landon Reinbold, Thomas Woolery, Mason Reinbold and wife, Brittany, and children Hunter and Blaire, Jessica Jackson and husband Brendon, and children Wyatt and Shadlee, Cooper Reinbold, Bonnie Bischof and husband Ryan, Julia Reinbold, Karen Reinbold, Tiffany Kemp and husband Billy Jr. (Cooter).



There will be a life celebration on Saturday, May 23rd.



In lieu of flowers, an account has been established at Amarillo National Bank to assist with final expenses.





