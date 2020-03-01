Kyle Farmer, 84, of Amarillo, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Veteran's burial will be at 2:00 pm Monday at Llano East Cemetery. Memorial services will be 3:00 pm Monday at First Baptist Church Sanctuary, 1208 S. Tyler St. with Rev. Corky Holland officiating.
Kyle was born April 11, 1935 in Lampasas County, Texas to Major and Cleta Farmer. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1952. Kyle proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1957 during the Korean War, in the Honor Platoon. After his active duty ended, he continued to serve in the reserves until 1962. Kyle married the love of his life, Karolyn in 1971. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. He worked for Mason & Hanger Pantex for 37 years. In his spare time, Kyle enjoyed playing golf and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kenneth Farmer; and a sister, Lewan Garlin.
Survivors include his wife, Karolyn Farmer; two sons, Kent Farmer and wife Heidi of Seattle, WA, and Carl Henry and wife Gina of Dallas; three daughters, Kyla Farmer and Bob Amason of Canyon, Brenda McDearmon and husband Mike of Dallas, and Kandi Connetti and husband Eddie of New Orleans; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren (and two more on the way).
The family suggests memorials may be made to the Salvation Army; or the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020