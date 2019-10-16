Kylie Ann (Murray) Thompson (1993 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kylie Ann (Murray) Thompson.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kylie was born on February 23, 1993, in Alpine, TX; to Lige & Amy Murray. She attended Elementary thru High School in Canyon, then continued on to Amarillo College. She was a member of the Bowling team and the Eagle Marching Band. She married Tony Thompson on November 28, 2014. They moved to Midland in 2016, she enjoyed being a stay at home mom for a while before returning to work outside the home. She loved her family, traveling, Fantasy Football & being outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her Stepmother Jona Murray.

Survivors include her husband Tony, sons Eli & Monte and daughter Kota.

Father: Lige Murray

Mother: Amy Glover & husband Randy

Brother: TC Glover, Reed Murray, wife Jade & daughter

Sisters: Hanna Glover, Amy Altman

Step-sisters: Linzie Glover

Step-brothers: Lance Glover, Dru Walkowski, Wyatt Walkowski and wife Victoria

Grandparents: Lige & Mary Ann Murray; Cecil & Bernice Blasingame

Step-Father Adam Altman, wife Jamie & daughter

Josh Tomblin, wife Jordan & daughter
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.