Kylie was born on February 23, 1993, in Alpine, TX; to Lige & Amy Murray. She attended Elementary thru High School in Canyon, then continued on to Amarillo College. She was a member of the Bowling team and the Eagle Marching Band. She married Tony Thompson on November 28, 2014. They moved to Midland in 2016, she enjoyed being a stay at home mom for a while before returning to work outside the home. She loved her family, traveling, Fantasy Football & being outdoors.



She was preceded in death by her Stepmother Jona Murray.



Survivors include her husband Tony, sons Eli & Monte and daughter Kota.



Father: Lige Murray



Mother: Amy Glover & husband Randy



Brother: TC Glover, Reed Murray, wife Jade & daughter



Sisters: Hanna Glover, Amy Altman



Step-sisters: Linzie Glover



Step-brothers: Lance Glover, Dru Walkowski, Wyatt Walkowski and wife Victoria



Grandparents: Lige & Mary Ann Murray; Cecil & Bernice Blasingame



Step-Father Adam Altman, wife Jamie & daughter



Josh Tomblin, wife Jordan & daughter

