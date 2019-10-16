Kylie was born on February 23, 1993, in Alpine, TX; to Lige & Amy Murray. She attended Elementary thru High School in Canyon, then continued on to Amarillo College. She was a member of the Bowling team and the Eagle Marching Band. She married Tony Thompson on November 28, 2014. They moved to Midland in 2016, she enjoyed being a stay at home mom for a while before returning to work outside the home. She loved her family, traveling, Fantasy Football & being outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her Stepmother Jona Murray.
Survivors include her husband Tony, sons Eli & Monte and daughter Kota.
Father: Lige Murray
Mother: Amy Glover & husband Randy
Brother: TC Glover, Reed Murray, wife Jade & daughter
Sisters: Hanna Glover, Amy Altman
Step-sisters: Linzie Glover
Step-brothers: Lance Glover, Dru Walkowski, Wyatt Walkowski and wife Victoria
Grandparents: Lige & Mary Ann Murray; Cecil & Bernice Blasingame
Step-Father Adam Altman, wife Jamie & daughter
Josh Tomblin, wife Jordan & daughter
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019