Kylie Ann (Murray) Thompson (1993 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Kylie was born on February 23, 1993, in Alpine, TX; to Lige & Amy Murray. She attended Elementary thru High School in Canyon, then continued on to Amarillo College. She was a member of the Bowling team and the Eagle Marching Band. She married Tony Thompson on November 28, 2014. They moved to Midland in 2016, she enjoyed being a stay at home mom for a while before returning to work outside the home. She loved her family, traveling, Fantasy Football & being outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her Stepmother Jona Murray.

Survivors include her husband Tony, sons Eli & Monte and daughter Kota.

Father: Lige Murray

Mother: Amy Glover & husband Randy

Brother: TC Glover, Reed Murray, wife Jade & daughter

Sisters: Hanna Glover, Amy Altman

Step-sisters: Linzie Glover

Step-brothers: Lance Glover, Dru Walkowski, Wyatt Walkowski and wife Victoria

Grandparents: Lige & Mary Ann Murray; Cecil & Bernice Blasingame

Step-Father Adam Altman, wife Jamie & daughter

Josh Tomblin, wife Jordan & daughter
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
