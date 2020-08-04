Lacey Deionn (Nevins) Washington, 50, of Amarillo, Texas died July 31, 2020. Services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in the Rose Chapel of Warford Mortuary, 509 North Hughes Street. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m., to 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life Services will follow at 11:00 a. m. Because of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing are required. There will be limited attendance at the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary , 509 N. Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas.



