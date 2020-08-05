1/1
Lacey Deionn (Nevins) Washington
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lacey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lacey Deionn Nevins Washington, 50, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford Mortuary.

Services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in the Rose Chapel of Warford Mortuary, 509 North Hughes Street. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Because of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing are required. There will be limited attendance at the service.

Ms. Washington was born in Garden City, Kansas, to Alvin and Doris Nevins Crosby.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Candice LaVandrya Nevins Hester-Cooks.

Ms. Washington leaves to cherish her memories, her parents, two brothers, Daiton Nevins, Sr., and Clifton Nevins, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Please sign the On-Line Guest Book, and view Ms. Washington's full obituary at www.warfordwalkermortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Warford-Walker Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Warford-Walker Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Warford-Walker Mortuary
509 N Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79105
8063745206
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Warford Walker Mortuary, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved