Lacey Deionn Nevins Washington, 50, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford Mortuary.
Services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in the Rose Chapel of Warford Mortuary, 509 North Hughes Street. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Because of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing are required. There will be limited attendance at the service.
Ms. Washington was born in Garden City, Kansas, to Alvin and Doris Nevins Crosby.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Candice LaVandrya Nevins Hester-Cooks.
Ms. Washington leaves to cherish her memories, her parents, two brothers, Daiton Nevins, Sr., and Clifton Nevins, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
