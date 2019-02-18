Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lahoma Kelly (Walters) Hunnicutt. View Sign

Lahoma Kelly Hunnicutt, age 93, passed away on February 14, 2019.



Visitation will be held on February 19, from 5-7pm in the Griggs Schooler Gordon Pioneer Chapel, 5400 S. Bell. Funeral Services will take place in the pioneer chapel on February 20 at 10 am. Burial will be private.



Lahoma was born in Amarillo on August 21, 1925 to James and Ruby Walters. She was a lifelong resident of Amarillo and a proud Daughter of the American Revolution. She enjoyed and excelled at genealogical studies and worked extensively on related family histories and was eager to share her findings with all who were interested. Lahoma and Doyle often shared peaceful vacation times in Colorado where she could photograph natural settings, clouds, wildlife and especially humming birds.



Lahoma was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Doyle Hunnicutt. Lahoma was the beloved mother of Michael Hunnicutt and Marianne of Illinois, and Timothy Hunnicutt and Cora Mueller of Lubbock. She also leaves behind four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as many other loving family and friends.



