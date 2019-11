Lana Gail Wheeler Stull Bennett, 68, formerly of Amarillo died November 15, 2019 in Montgomery, Texas. Memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Nov. 25, 2019 at LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw at 8310 S. Coulter Amarillo, TX. All are welcome to come celebrate her life. Lana was born February 14, 1951; she was raised and lived most of her life in Amarillo before moving to South Texas to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Lana had a sweet spirit, an infectious laugh and a generous heart of gold. All who knew her loved her. She is survived by Billy Stull - former husband and father of her 3 children, Chris (Cassie) Stull - son, Mistie (Mark) Muhlestein - daughter, three sisters - Linda Cherry, Lajuana (Ken) Albright, Lisa Brown, 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, countless aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Billie June Wheeler, Brother Lloyd Wheeler and son Billy Gene Stull.