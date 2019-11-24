Lana Gail Wheeler Stull Bennett, 68, formerly of Amarillo died November 15, 2019 in Montgomery, Texas. Memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Nov. 25, 2019 at LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw at 8310 S. Coulter Amarillo, TX. All are welcome to come celebrate her life. Lana was born February 14, 1951; she was raised and lived most of her life in Amarillo before moving to South Texas to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Lana had a sweet spirit, an infectious laugh and a generous heart of gold. All who knew her loved her. She is survived by Billy Stull - former husband and father of her 3 children, Chris (Cassie) Stull - son, Mistie (Mark) Muhlestein - daughter, three sisters - Linda Cherry, Lajuana (Ken) Albright, Lisa Brown, 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, countless aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Billie June Wheeler, Brother Lloyd Wheeler and son Billy Gene Stull.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019