Lanny "L.J." Crump, 77, of Amarillo, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Saturday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive. Lanny was born May 25, 1942 in Memphis, Texas to E.A. and Marguerite Crump. He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1960, and earned an associate degree from Amarillo College. Lanny began his career with Amarillo Federal Credit Union. He spent the next 25 years managing a variety of credit unions, including People's Federal Credit Union and Amarillo Postal Employee Credit Union. During his retirement, Lanny enjoyed working at Coffee Memorial Blood Center. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, and watching football. Lanny was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Jolana Crump; and a brother-in-law, Mernon Stephens. Survivors include two daughters, Lori Myrick and husband John of Clayton, NC, and Cheryl Mathison and husband Bill of Euless; a sister, Carolyn Stephens and her son Brandon of Amarillo; nine-grandchildren, Taylor, Zach, Sara, Hailey, Hannah, Hayden, Mallory, Will, and Alex; and eight great-grandchildren. The family suggests memorials may be made to Coffee Memorial Blood Center, 7500 Wallace Blvd. #2149, Amarillo, TX 79124.





