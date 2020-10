Larry and Mozelle Hedrick of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the University Church of Christ in Canyon. Graveside services will be at 3:00 P.M. on Monday at Dreamland Cemetery in Turkey, Texas. Please go to www.brooksfuneral.com for the full obituary.