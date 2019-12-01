Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Charles Schneider. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Memorial service 11:00 AM Trinity Fellowship Church 5000 Hollywood Rd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Charles Schneider, 80, of Amarillo passed away November 12, 2019.



Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Trinity Fellowship Church, 5000 Hollywood Rd. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Larry was born March 30, 1939 in Albert Lea, MN to Henry and Mabel Phahning Schneider. He graduated from Alden High School in 1957. Larry was baptized and confirmed at Mansfield Lutheran Church in Alden, MN. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid sports fan but most of all, Pool was his passion.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mabel Schneider; sister, Beverly Swenson and her husband Jack.



Larry is survived by wife Lynn Schneider; his brother, Curtis Schneider and wife, Sandra and their children, Brian, Dale and Leah; 3 biological children, daughter Kelly Kahler (Kevin) and their son, Josh Zurawski (Sarah) and great-grandson, Nash, daughter Jodi Livingston (Johnny) and their children, Jacob, Jonah and Jenna, and son Chad Schneider (Cynthia) and their children, Jackson, Ethan and Katherine; stepchildren all of which he considered his own, Tricia Cannon and family, Lisa Held-Boyd and family, Kirstan Herrmann and family and Theresa Olivas and family; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and nieces, Peggy, Patty, Jackie, Julie and Sheila. The family suggests memorials be made to Amarillo National Bank



acct #1700 in Larry's name.



Online condolences may be shared at





Larry Charles Schneider, 80, of Amarillo passed away November 12, 2019.Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Trinity Fellowship Church, 5000 Hollywood Rd. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.Larry was born March 30, 1939 in Albert Lea, MN to Henry and Mabel Phahning Schneider. He graduated from Alden High School in 1957. Larry was baptized and confirmed at Mansfield Lutheran Church in Alden, MN. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid sports fan but most of all, Pool was his passion.He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mabel Schneider; sister, Beverly Swenson and her husband Jack.Larry is survived by wife Lynn Schneider; his brother, Curtis Schneider and wife, Sandra and their children, Brian, Dale and Leah; 3 biological children, daughter Kelly Kahler (Kevin) and their son, Josh Zurawski (Sarah) and great-grandson, Nash, daughter Jodi Livingston (Johnny) and their children, Jacob, Jonah and Jenna, and son Chad Schneider (Cynthia) and their children, Jackson, Ethan and Katherine; stepchildren all of which he considered his own, Tricia Cannon and family, Lisa Held-Boyd and family, Kirstan Herrmann and family and Theresa Olivas and family; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and nieces, Peggy, Patty, Jackie, Julie and Sheila. The family suggests memorials be made to Amarillo National Bankacct #1700 in Larry's name.Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close