Larry Charles Schneider, 80, of Amarillo passed away November 12, 2019.
Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Trinity Fellowship Church, 5000 Hollywood Rd. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Larry was born March 30, 1939 in Albert Lea, MN to Henry and Mabel Phahning Schneider. He graduated from Alden High School in 1957. Larry was baptized and confirmed at Mansfield Lutheran Church in Alden, MN. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid sports fan but most of all, Pool was his passion.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mabel Schneider; sister, Beverly Swenson and her husband Jack.
Larry is survived by wife Lynn Schneider; his brother, Curtis Schneider and wife, Sandra and their children, Brian, Dale and Leah; 3 biological children, daughter Kelly Kahler (Kevin) and their son, Josh Zurawski (Sarah) and great-grandson, Nash, daughter Jodi Livingston (Johnny) and their children, Jacob, Jonah and Jenna, and son Chad Schneider (Cynthia) and their children, Jackson, Ethan and Katherine; stepchildren all of which he considered his own, Tricia Cannon and family, Lisa Held-Boyd and family, Kirstan Herrmann and family and Theresa Olivas and family; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and nieces, Peggy, Patty, Jackie, Julie and Sheila. The family suggests memorials be made to Amarillo National Bank
acct #1700 in Larry's name.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019