Larry Elwyn Hulsey, 76, of Perryton died February 27, 2019. Larry E. Hulsey, 76, formerly of Perryton, Texas died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Ochiltree Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Perryton, officiated by Rev. Mark Metzger. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019