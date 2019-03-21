Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Gene Moore. View Sign

Larry Gene Moore, 73, of Amarillo passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 17, 2019.



He was born in Pampa, TX on February 2, 1946 but grew up in Phillips, TX graduating in 1964. He received a Bachelors degree in Finance from West Texas State in 1968. Upon graduation, he spent 4 years in the US Navy stationed in Iceland. He tried office work but decided it was not for him. Larry studied hard for the postal exam scoring a perfect 100 and spent 25 years as a letter carrier in Liberal, Kansas. During his time in Liberal, he kept the books for the Seward County Saints Basketball games. After retiring, he moved to Amarillo to be closer to family. It was a perfect match for him as he became an avid West Texas A & M supporter and kept busy attending football, basketball, volleyball and softball games. He loved live drama and regularly attended Amarillo Little Theatre and local State UIL one act play competitions. He had the honor of handing out the State UIL medals in Austin one year.



He is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Ethel Moore.



He is survived by one sister, Anita Weyer and husband Bob of Amarillo and one brother Keith Moore and wife Ana of Amarillo and his best friend of over 40 years, Tom Williams of Amarillo. Larry adored and cherished his 4 nieces, 2 nephews, 3 great nieces, 4 great nephews and his beloved cat (Jazz).



His body will be available for viewing at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home from 4:00-5:30 pm on Friday, March 22nd. The family will have a private celebration of his life following the viewing. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



He will be greatly missed and could be described by everyone as spontaneous, fun-loving and generous to all.



