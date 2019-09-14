Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry James Finsterwald. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral Directors - Clarendon 212 South Sully Street P.O. Drawer 1090 Clarendon , TX 79226 (806)-874-3515 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry James Finsterwald, 77, of Wheeler died Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Amarillo.



Services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the Wheeler Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Wheeler Cemetery in Wheeler.



Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Wheeler.



Larry was born on March 4, 1942 in Wheeler, Texas to Milton and Katie Finsterwald. He was raised on the family ranch and graduated from Briscoe High School in 1960. He was also served for several years in the Army National Guard. He married his best friend, Claudine Conner, on June 6, 1970 in Shamrock, Texas. They lived in Wheeler where they raised their three children, Kristi, Ike, and Roy.



He was a rancher by trade but did a little farming on the side working the same land that his father and grandfather before him worked. He often helped others in the community as he had a true servant's heart. He was a man of few words but if he said it he meant it. He served the community as a member of the Wheeler ISD school board, the Wheeler County Appraisal District, and on the Board of Directors of the First State Bank of Mobeetie. He was the Wheeler County Farmer/Rancher of the Year in 2003. He was a lifetime member of the Wheeler Church of Christ and especially loved his Sunday morning bible class. He loved to fish and hunt and often took trips with his best buddies to New Mexico and Colorado to do just that. He enjoyed a good road trip and would often never take the same path twice.



He was preceded by his parents, Milton and Katie Finsterwald; his in-laws, Carl and Christine Conner; brother, Joel Finsterwald; and brother in law, Carl McInroe.



He is survived by his wife, Claudine, of the home; daughter, Kristi Kleibrink and husband, Trent, of Little Elm, TX; son, Ike Finsterwald, and wife, Stacy, of Wheeler; and son, Roy Lee Gates, and wife, Melannie, of Weatherford, OK. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Colton Gates, Logan Gates (LaShaila), Caden Gates (Kallie), Abree Finsterwald, Ian Finsterwald, Shyann Gates, and Ryder Kleibrink as well as two great-grand children. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Woollard, sister in law, Marge Conner, sister in law, Betty McInroe, brother in law Billy Conner and wife Rita Dell, sister in law, Debra Finsterwald, and his brother and sister of the heart, George and Ruby McLaurin.





