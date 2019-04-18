Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Richard Wilkins. View Sign

Larry Richard Wilkins of Oklahoma City passed away April 14, 2019 at the age of 60. He was born October 14, 1958 in Amarillo, Texas. Larry graduated in 1977 from Palo Duro High School in Amarillo. He was employed by Seek Energy as the oil and gas operations manager. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Wilkins, of the home; stepson, Shawn Jorski and wife, Sumer, of Mustang, Ok; 1 sister, Renay Junell and husband, Kent, of Amarillo, Tx; 2 brothers, David Wilkins and wife, Renee' of Tulsa, Ok, and Joe Wilkins and wife, Stephanie, of Atlanta, Ga; grandson, Isaak Hamby; and granddaughter, Hannah Jorski; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alice and T. B. (Bud) Wilkins, Jr. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Mayridge Baptist Church, 4617 S. May Avenue, Oklahoma City. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas. Services are under the direction of the John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel, Moore, Oklahoma.

