Larry "George" Vandagriff, 66, of Amarillo died September 8, 2019
Memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
George was born April 13, 1953 in Amarillo, TX to Norris and Rosemary Vandagriff. He proudly served in the US Navy and married Marsha Palmateer in 1975. George worked for the US Postal Service as a Window Clerk at the downtown branch for 34 years. He loved Shakeys Pizza and was always working in his workshop. He was his daughters, "Maintenance Man". George loved listening to rain and thunderstorms and enjoyed traveling when he had the time.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Norris and Rosemary Vandagriff; and grandson, Branden Bellinghausen.
George is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marsha Vandagriff; 4 daughters, Shelia Ford (Darin), Kim Riddlespurger (Jason), Brittany Tijerina (Stephen) and Jennifer Vandagriff (Michael Lemmons); 2 brothers, Jack Vandagriff (Glenda) and Hunter Vandagriff (Marnie); grandchildren, Zach, Meghan, Peyton, Stevie Shay, Elijah, Davin, Hannah and Ian.
The family suggests memorials be made to Sharing Hope Ministry, 2300 SW 7th Ave, Amarillo Texas 79106.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019