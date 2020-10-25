Latrelle Shaw, 87, of Canyon, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Brooks Chapel.Latrelle was born on May 11, 1933 in Cheek, Oklahoma to George and Annabelle Morgan Shaw. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a 1967 graduate of West Texas State University. He married Janette Davis in Marietta, Oklahoma on January 19, 1953. She preceded him in death on November 19, 2007.Latrelle was an engineer for Southwestern Bell for 45 years. He was a member of Seventh-day Adventist Church and served as past president of the Canyon Rotary Club. He enjoyed fishing, Sudoku puzzles, and loved his grandchildren, always present at their many activities.Latrelle is survived by his children, Lee Ann Shaw, Bekah Sellers and husband David, and Bill Shaw and wife, Amber; eight grandchildren, Nique Mayo and husband, Andrew, Shaun Wesley and wife, Bailey, Jared Wesley and wife, Christine, Christopher Sellers and wife, Kristin, Maggie Sellers, Jackson Sellers, Madilyn Shaw, and Sydney Shaw; nine great grandchildren; two brothers, George Shaw and Bennett Shaw; and four sisters, Gayle Miramontez, Linda Roberts, Lorelle Ward, and Judy Dowd.The family suggests memorials be to BSA Hospice of the Southwest5211 SW 9th Avenue, Suite 100, Amarillo, Texas 79106.