Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Ella Woodard Brown. View Sign

Laura Ella Woodard Brown passed away February 28, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church at Quail Creek with Kyle Clayton and Dale Moreland officiating.



Laura loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking care of others. She worked at Kress Company, Frito Lay and Sam Houston Middle School Cafeteria before retiring. She was always there to lend a helping hand and never expected anything in return. She collected Angel figurines, she had well over 50 and she enjoyed gardening. She was a very social person who enjoyed going to all church gatherings and meeting new people. She was a member of The Church at Quail Creek for many years.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband A.D. Brown her children Michael Brown and Gwendolyn Brown Milford and a granddaughter Morgan Milford.



She is survived by a brother Talmadge Woodard and wife Martha, grandchildren Joshua Milford, Tyler Owens, and Alexase Palomino O'Banion along with several loving nieces and nephews.





Laura Ella Woodard Brown passed away February 28, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church at Quail Creek with Kyle Clayton and Dale Moreland officiating.Laura loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking care of others. She worked at Kress Company, Frito Lay and Sam Houston Middle School Cafeteria before retiring. She was always there to lend a helping hand and never expected anything in return. She collected Angel figurines, she had well over 50 and she enjoyed gardening. She was a very social person who enjoyed going to all church gatherings and meeting new people. She was a member of The Church at Quail Creek for many years.She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband A.D. Brown her children Michael Brown and Gwendolyn Brown Milford and a granddaughter Morgan Milford.She is survived by a brother Talmadge Woodard and wife Martha, grandchildren Joshua Milford, Tyler Owens, and Alexase Palomino O'Banion along with several loving nieces and nephews. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close