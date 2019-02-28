Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura (Smith) Pruitt. View Sign

Laura Pruitt 51, of Amarillo died Monday, Feb. 26, 2019 in Amarillo.



Memorial services will be at 4 PM Friday at her home.



Laura was born in Ft. Smith, VA. She moved to Amarillo in 1994 from Las Vegas, NV. She owned and operated rental properties in the Amarillo area.



Laura was a very loving wife, Mom, Nanny and friend. She was always taking care of those around her. She cherished spending time with her two granddaughters and her dog, DumDum.



She married Roy Pruitt on Aug. 25, 1990 in Mt. Charleston, NV.



Laura is survived by her husband, Roy; her daughter, Jessie Ramirez and her husband Miguel of Rowlett; her brother, Alan Morrison of Laredo; two granddaughters, Yesenia and Elena.



