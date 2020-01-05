Laurel "Jean" Clark, of Amarillo, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23rd, 2019 in Arlington, TX.
Memorial Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.
Jean was born in Denver, CO on February 20, 1940. She grew up in Denver but spent most of her adult life in Amarillo. Jean worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell and was a graduate of West Texas A&M University.
Jean married the love of her life, Russell Clark, on July 14, 1983. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, country western dancing, spending time with family, and watching her favorite sports teams; the Denver Broncos and Texas Rangers. Jean was a devoted supporter of Amarillo's baseball teams. She and Russell took great pride and pleasure in entertaining friends and family on the 4th of July every year.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Blanche Davis; and her biological father, Edward McGuire.
Survivors include Jean's husband, Russell Clark; her children, Kathy Crawford, Kelly St. John, Eriq Zetta, Nick Zetta, Ann Hillerman and their spouses; her siblings, Bud McGuire, Nancy Brock, Charlene Cochren, and Merry Davis; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and two stepdaughters, Tracy McWhorter and Rhonda Clark.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020