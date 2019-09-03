Laurence Bernard Krobot, 86, of Amarillo died August 30, 2019. Rosary will be said at 6:30 pm, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Martin Catholic Church with Father Rex Nicholl as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019