Tulia, Texas-Lavada Jo (Davidson) McCracken was born on December 15, 1935 in Lakeview, Texas to Dessie Estelle and James Oliver Davidson. She died on January 12, 2020 in Keller Oaks Healthcare Center, Keller, Texas after a lengthy illness. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:30 pm in the Quitaque Cemetery. After the graveside service in Quitaque everyone is invited to a reception at the Quitaque United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Her family moved from Memphis, Texas to Quitaque, Texas in 1945 where she was raised. She was baptized at the age of 10 in the Methodist Church. She married Stewart McCracken in August of 1952 in Quitaque. In 1955, her family moved to Tulia where her children were reared & she lived there until she moved to Keller in 2018 to be near family. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Tulia where she was a member of the Friendship SS class and the United Methodist Women. Lavada worked as a bookkeeper for Barbour Bros. Oil Co. in Tulia for many years and also for Amburn's Dress Shop. She was predeceased by her husband, Stewart, who died in 2003, her parents and her brother, Fred Davidson. She is survived by her daughter, Jo Beth Edwards and her husband, Richard, of Fort Worth, her son, Ronnie McCracken and his wife, Sharon, of Andrews, five grand-children: Chris Edwards and Alison of Fort Worth, Kevin Edwards and Sally of Keller, Kimberly Poorman and Josh of San Antonio, Travis McCracken and Kasie of Midland, and Garrett McCracken of Andrews, and nine great-grandchildren: Turner Edwards, Lena Edwards, Derrick Edwards, Nolan Edwards, Carter Poorman, Miles Poorman, Stella Poorman, Kynlee McCracken and Landree McCracken, and brother, Jimmy Davidson and Clara Ruth of Quitaque. Also surviving is her brother in law, Alvie Francis of Silverton as well as numerous nieces and nephews that she loved so much. The family request that memorials be made to: First United Methodist Church, Box 330 - 119 N. Briscoe, Tulia, TX 79088. Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

