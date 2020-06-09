Lavern Thompson
Lavern Thompson, 90, of Lockney, Texas died June 6, 2020. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Plainview Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020 and 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. MOORE ROSE FUNERAL HOME

