LaVerne Shelton Clark died Friday June 21, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. Graveside Services will be held in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery with Dr. David Mindel officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday June 23, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home. LaVerne was born August 10, 1923 in Kernes, County, Texas to Amanda Dora and Joseph Braxton Shelton. She married Landis Oran Clark on March 7, 1942 in Corsicana, Texas while he was stationed at the Army Air Corps Primary Training School. LaVerne was employed by Sears Roebuck & Company in Odessa, Texas as the credit manager for several years and later in the medical field as a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator and was a medical office supervisor for a number of years. She was a member of the Washington Avenue Christian Church, Pilot Business and Professional Women's Club, Little Theater Guild and a as a volunteer Ombudsman for the elderly at nursing homes. She organized and became the first president of the Midwest Chapter of Social and Rehabilitative Directors of the San Angelo area. She was a Bible School Superintendent for Kindergarten age children. She is currently survived by three sons, Stephen L. Clark and wife Rebecca of Dallas; David R. Clark and wife Kimberly Sue of Amarillo and Ron L. Somers-Clark and wife Carole of Dallas; sister Joan Johnston and husband Winston of Corsicana; eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband L.O. Clark and by sisters Virginia Dare Shelton and Edna Earl Reed and Katy Ruth Huggins.



The family suggests memorials go to Square Mile Community Development, P. O. Box 7926, Amarillo, TX 79114





