Laverta Welty, 99, of Amarillo, TX died Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Memory Gardens Cemetery, with Bill Ivins officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Laverta was born February 1, 1920, in Tillman County, OK to Chester and Allie Amyx. She married Pierce Welty on May 10, 1935. Laverta was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pierce Welty in 1981.
Survivors include two daughters, Beverly Stevenson, and Rita Holdman and husband Henry, all of Amarillo; four grandchildren, Sharla Stevenson, Alan Stevenson, Tino Holdman, Jalie Hill; six great-grandchildren, Jowell, Justin, Callie, Jerod, Reagan, Renick; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020