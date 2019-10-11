Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lavonna "Tiny" Johnson. View Sign Service Information Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell Avenue Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-358-0441 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell Avenue Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM South Georgia Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lavonna "Tiny" Johnson, age 94, passed away October 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell St. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at South Georgia Baptist Church with burial to follow at Llano Cemetery.



Tiny was born to Leo and Lessie Dawson. She met and married Harvey Lee Johnson and spent 51 loving years together until his death in 1994. She loved spending time with her family, especially supporting her grandkids at Rt 66 Motor Speedway. She enjoyed shopping at Dillards, painting, making fruit cakes at Christmas and playing the piano. She was a member of South Georgia Baptist and a life long member of The Church at Quail Creek. She was a faithful child of GOD who read her Bible and prayed faithfully every day.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sons Dennis and Danny Johnson; and her siblings.



She is survived by her grandchildren Jimmy Johnson; Bobby Johnson and wife Susan; Michele Douglas and husband Troy; Michael Johnson and wife Robin; Heather Airhart; and Deon Rogers. Nine great-grandchildren, Daughter in laws Glenda Jean Johnson and Caroline Weir, Two sister in laws Doris Dawson and Betty Donaldson, Best Friend Diane Railsback, along with several loving nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved pets Joy Lee and Harley.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Interim Hospice Care and Privilege Care Home for the loving care the last few months of Tiny's life.

