Lawrence Maurice "Larry" Paradee, 82, of Houston, former Amarillo resident, died March 3, 2019. Services to celebrate Larry will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 9, 2019 in LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel with Rev. Ken Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , 8310 S. Coulter Road.
Lagrone-Blackburn-Shaw Funeral Directors
8310 S Coulter St
Amarillo, TX 79119
(806) 372-3233
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019