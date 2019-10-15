Lea Ann Fulton, 67, of Amarillo, TX, passed away at her home Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Interment will be at Fairmount Cemetery in Hollis, Oklahoma, at 3:00 p.m.
Lea Ann was born September 4, 1952, in Hollis, Oklahoma, to Robert Lynn and Rosie Maxine (Hollis) Fulton.
She moved to Amarillo after graduation where she went to work for AAA Travel. She was a longtime member of the Soroptimist Club and Rotary Club and could always be counted on to do her part.
Lea Ann is survived by one brother, Rodney Fulton and wife Karlene, of McKinney, TX; a cousin (who is like a sister) Linda Moore and husband Jim of Hollis, OK; two nephews and one niece; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and additional family members.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Rotary Club of Amarillo, 301 S. Polk, Suite 640N, Amarillo, Texas, or the Soroptimist Club, P.O. Box 9301, Amarillo, Texas 79105.
View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019