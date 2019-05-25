Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leah Renee Johnson. View Sign Service Information Hass Funeral Directors, Inc. - Clayton 324 Main St. P. O. Box 187 Clayton , NM 88415 (575)-374-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

Leah Renee Johnson, age 49, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Clayton, New Mexico.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Central Time on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Boise City, Oklahoma with Pastor Charles Mendenhall, pastor of Victory Center in Guymon, officiating. Procession will leave at 12:00 Central Time for the Garrett Cemetery North of Boise City for burial.



Leah was born on July 15, 1969 in Boise City to Robert and Carol Gayler. She graduated from Boise City High School as Valedictorian in 1987 and received he B. S. Degree in Nursing from West Texas State University in Canyon in 1991. Leah married Chris Johnson on August 31, 1991 in Boise City. She worked at the Cimarron Memorial Hospital in Boise City for many years. Leah loved her family and she loved being a wife and mother and making a good home for her family. Survivors include her husband: Chris Johnson of Clayton,



4 daughters; Keziah Rattray, Hannah Johnson and Amarissah Johnson all of Clayton and Rebekah Fernandez of Twentynine Palms, California. her parents; Robert and Carol Gayler of Boise City, sister and brother; Cheryl Taylor and Chad Gayler both of Boise City and her father and mother-in-law; Ray and Anna Mae Johnson of Canyon.

