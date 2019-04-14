Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Chad Gillispie. View Sign

Lee Chad Gillispie, 49, of Amarillo, Texas, joined his Lord and Savior on April 12, 2019.



The funeral service will be held at Hillside Christian Church on Tascosa Road Tuesday, April 16 at 4:00 PM. Interment will follow Friday, April 19 in beautiful Maysville Memorial Cemetery in Maysville, OK. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



Chad was born in Amarillo, Texas on March 1, 1970, to Gladwin Yuell and Lennis Marilyn Gillispie. Chad was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn, and wife, Megan Rene Gillispie. Chad graduated from Dumas High School in Dumas, Texas in 1988 and farmed in the Texas Panhandle for 28 years. Chad loved farming, traveling, and his infamous pre-pheasant hunt get-togethers. He enjoyed skiing in Breckenridge, CO., and summer trips to Angel Fire & Red River NM. Chad loved to throw hot tub soirees, tell great stories, and hang out with family & friends. He loved collecting all things historical about his family heritage. You could find Chad at museums, air shows or jumping out of an airplane. Chad loved taking photos and spending time with his wife Megan and their beautiful daughter Oaklee.



Chad is survived by his daughter, Oaklee Rene Gillispie, who resides in Amarillo; brother, Cary Shawn and wife Jenny Gillispie, of Amarillo, and their two sons, Gage Yale Gillispie, of Ft. Worth, and Grant Yves Gillispie, of Waco; brother, Damon Mark Gillispie; aunt, Floy Chism; cousins, Brian Chism, and Robin Curtis; aunt, Jennifer Owens; father, Gladwin and Suzanne Gillispie, of Amarillo; step-sisters, Krista Smith , Lori Forbus, Jennifer Robertson, Jessica Klein; and step-brother, Michael Gerber.



