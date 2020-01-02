Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Cushing Wallace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lee Cushing Wallace, 67, of Amarillo passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. Memorial services will be at 10:00 am, Friday, January 3, 2020 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel. Lee was born on October 9, 1952 in Roswell, New Mexico to Albert and Lendell Wallace. He married his best friend Vana Riggs-Sheffield on June 1, 2005 in Amarillo, Texas. Lee loved anything involving cars. He enjoyed restoring old cars, attending car shows and even drag racing. Lee's favorite movie was American Graffiti which he loved watching with his daughter, Kristen. His favorite song was The Wanderer which he enjoyed singing with daughter, Gennifer. He also enjoyed playing cars with all of his grandchildren that he adored. Lee was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jimmy Wayne Wallace and a brother, Albert Cushing Wallace. He is survived by wife, Vana Riggs-Sheffield; three daughters, Kristen Gail Wallace, Gennifer Renee Bellway and Traci Lyn Williams and husband Michael; two sons, Justin Lee Wallace and Tyson L. Sheffield; two sisters, Nancy Nials and Sandra Strout; six grandchildren, Breckon Wallace, Brynn Bellway, Tylie June Sheffield, Tye Van Sheffield, Riggs Michael Williams and baby girl (Eavi Lee Jolyn Williams) who is expected March 2020.





