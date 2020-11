Or Copy this URL to Share

Lee Roy Rea, of Amarillo died October 29, 2020. A Graveside Service is scheduled for Tuesday November 03, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Llano Cemetery 2900 S Hayes St, Amarillo, TX 79103. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



