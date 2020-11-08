1/1
Lee Roy Rea
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Roy Rea 92 of Bushland, Texas passed away October 29, 2020. He was born October 4, 1928 at home in Bushland, Texas to Cletus and Effie Rea. He married Bobbie Ruth Moore on March 14, 1947. He is preceded in death by his wife Bobbie, his parents and 2 sisters. He is survived by his 5 children Judy, Gordon and wife Bonnie, Debbie Richardson and husband Wayland, Carol Walker and husband Guy, and David. 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one brother Dean Rea and 3 very special cousins, Earl, Weldon and Rosalea Rea. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private graveside only.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved