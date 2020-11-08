Lee Roy Rea 92 of Bushland, Texas passed away October 29, 2020. He was born October 4, 1928 at home in Bushland, Texas to Cletus and Effie Rea. He married Bobbie Ruth Moore on March 14, 1947. He is preceded in death by his wife Bobbie, his parents and 2 sisters. He is survived by his 5 children Judy, Gordon and wife Bonnie, Debbie Richardson and husband Wayland, Carol Walker and husband Guy, and David. 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one brother Dean Rea and 3 very special cousins, Earl, Weldon and Rosalea Rea. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private graveside only.