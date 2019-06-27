Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leland James Griess. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leland James Griess, age 74, died unexpectedly on Wednesday , June 19, 2019 in Amarillo, Tx. Lee was born in Hastings, Ne. on January 20, 1945. He was the oldest of 4 children. Lee moved to the beautiful Rocky Mountains of Colorado with his family as a young boy and often talked of the great memories with his siblings and family during those years in Buena Vista and then Colorado Springs, Co. Lee and Lani were married on September 11, 1976 in Amarillo, Tx. They moved back to the mountains and lived and loved there for 42 years. Lee loved the Pikes Peak - Ute Pass region and worked and played in the dirt with Ute Pass Sand and Gravel in Woodland Park, Co. from 1989 until he retired in 2018. Lee spent his life working hard and sacrificing all to take care of his family in the best way he knew. Lee was preceded in death by both his parents, his sister Verlene, and his daughter Shelly. Lee is survived by 2 brothers Dwight and Dwayne of Co., Lani Griess his wife and friend of 43 years, 8 children, Cammi Cook, Rickey Clark, and Timothy Cook of Co. , Annette Viter, Glen Griess, and Tannette Griess of Ne. , Jeremy of Az. and Jennifer of Mi. Lee had many grand children and great-grandchildren many of whom called him Dad also. He will be missed. There will be a celebration of Lee's life at 11:00 am. Saturday June 29 at Chaparral Hills Baptist Church, 4000 Cherry Ave. Amarillo. A loving celebration and good by for Lee in the beloved mountains of his home will follow at a later date to be announced. Our family sends heartfelt gratitude for the prayers and outward expressions of sympathy through this tough time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The in honor of Lali , a cause very dear to his heart. >WaystoGive or 1-8003422383 or P.O. box 15829 Arlington, Va 22215





