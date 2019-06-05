Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena Frances Hollowell Rowland. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Lena Frances Hollowell Rowland, 91, of Amarillo, TX passed away on June 3, 2019.



Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., with Bob Heidecker officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Paul Cemetery, in the Gravel Hill community east of Dover, AR. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



Mrs. Rowland was born to Samuel and Lena Watkins Hollowell on March 19, 1928, in Little Rock, AR. She graduated from Little Rock High School, May 1946. She attended Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, AR and Bethany Nazarene College in Bethany, OK.



Mrs. Rowland married Herman M. Rowland on March 27, 1968, in Little Rock, AR. She has resided in Amarillo ever since. Prior to her marriage she worked in Little Rock, AR, Los Angeles, CA, and Ft. Meyers, Fl.



Mrs. Rowland has been a member of the Methodist church all her life, and a member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church since July 1994.



She was an endowed member of the order of Eastern Star, Member of Bonita Chapter 184 and was affiliated with Amarillo Chapter 787. She was past Noble Grand of Rebekah Lodge 193, member of the Daughters of the Nile, United Methodist Women, Church Women United, Homebuilders Sunday School class, Happy Homemakers Extension Club, 3 L's of her church, Honored Ladies Club of the Khiva Shrine.



Mrs. Rowland was an active member of Panhandle Pretties of the Red Hat Society.



She touched many lives with her generosity and care giving. She loved people and never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Lena Hollowell; husband, Herman M. Rowland; brother, Sam Hollowell; and sister-in-law, Wanda Sue Rowland.



She is survived by her three nieces, Debbie Rowland Morris and husband Eugene, of Roland, AR, Ruth Ann Presley and husband Don, of Little Rock, AR, and Sharon Rowland Ragsdale, of Little Rock, AR; three nephews, Danny Lynn, Glen Harrison, of Little Rock, AR, and Wallace Rowland, Jr. and wife Alexis, of Little Rock, AR; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Hollowell, and Mary Harrison, all of Little Rock, AR; several great nieces and nephews; and many cousins which she is very close to. Mrs. Rowland had many friends who meant a great deal to her.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M.- 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions made to the Khiva Shrine of Amarillo or Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church in Amarillo.



Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers





Lena Frances Hollowell Rowland, 91, of Amarillo, TX passed away on June 3, 2019.Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., with Bob Heidecker officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Paul Cemetery, in the Gravel Hill community east of Dover, AR. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.Mrs. Rowland was born to Samuel and Lena Watkins Hollowell on March 19, 1928, in Little Rock, AR. She graduated from Little Rock High School, May 1946. She attended Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, AR and Bethany Nazarene College in Bethany, OK.Mrs. Rowland married Herman M. Rowland on March 27, 1968, in Little Rock, AR. She has resided in Amarillo ever since. Prior to her marriage she worked in Little Rock, AR, Los Angeles, CA, and Ft. Meyers, Fl.Mrs. Rowland has been a member of the Methodist church all her life, and a member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church since July 1994.She was an endowed member of the order of Eastern Star, Member of Bonita Chapter 184 and was affiliated with Amarillo Chapter 787. She was past Noble Grand of Rebekah Lodge 193, member of the Daughters of the Nile, United Methodist Women, Church Women United, Homebuilders Sunday School class, Happy Homemakers Extension Club, 3 L's of her church, Honored Ladies Club of the Khiva Shrine.Mrs. Rowland was an active member of Panhandle Pretties of the Red Hat Society.She touched many lives with her generosity and care giving. She loved people and never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Lena Hollowell; husband, Herman M. Rowland; brother, Sam Hollowell; and sister-in-law, Wanda Sue Rowland.She is survived by her three nieces, Debbie Rowland Morris and husband Eugene, of Roland, AR, Ruth Ann Presley and husband Don, of Little Rock, AR, and Sharon Rowland Ragsdale, of Little Rock, AR; three nephews, Danny Lynn, Glen Harrison, of Little Rock, AR, and Wallace Rowland, Jr. and wife Alexis, of Little Rock, AR; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Hollowell, and Mary Harrison, all of Little Rock, AR; several great nieces and nephews; and many cousins which she is very close to. Mrs. Rowland had many friends who meant a great deal to her.The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M.- 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions made to the Khiva Shrine of Amarillo or Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church in Amarillo.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 5 to June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close