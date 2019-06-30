Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lena Gattis. View Sign Service Information Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell Avenue Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-358-0441 Send Flowers Obituary

Lena Gattis passed away on June 26, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell St. Graveside service will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Larry Harvey officiating. Lena was born August 6, 1935 in her grandparent's country home in Delhi, Oklahoma. She graduated from Dehli High School in 1954. She married George "Dub" Gattis in 1956 in Clovis, New Mexico, they made their home in Amarillo. Lena loved to work in her yard, and spending time with her pets. She enjoyed her friends, but Lena's family and her home were her life.



She is preceded in death by her husband George; her beloved grandson Scott; adored daughter Cheryl; and cherished Cooper.



She is survived by her son Dan Gattis and wife Bonnie of Fritch; sister June Sanders of Amarillo; granddaughters McKenzie, Lisa and Brooke. Great grandchildren Rachel, Caiden, Reeselynn and baby Henry. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. The family will be at her home in Amarillo.

