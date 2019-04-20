Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leoda Fern (Hess) Blackketter. View Sign

Leoda Fern Blackketter, 87, of Midland, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 in Midland. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Shamrock with Rev. K.C. Blackketter and Rev. Jarrod Neal, officiating. Private Family Burial will be at Shamrock Cemetery in Shamrock. Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Shamrock. Leoda was born on April 30, 1931 in Franklin Co., PA to Laban and Mary Zook Hess. She was a Home Economics teacher before marrying D.E. Blackketter on July 10, 1956 in Upland, CA. She enjoyed quilting and sewing. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Shamrock, where she taught Sunday school. She was a part of many organizations such as the Irish Helping Hand, the Emerald Study Club, the Thursday Literary Club, and the United Methodist Women. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and 3 brothers. She is survived by 3 sons K.C. Blackketter of Midland, Neal Blackketter of Orlando, FL, and Ross Blackketter of Galveston; 1 daughter Carla Blackketter Walrath of Midland; 1 sister Lois Hess Little of Tuscon, AZ; 11 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to the First United Methodist Church in Shamrock.





212 South Sully Street P.O. Drawer 1090

Clarendon , TX 79226

