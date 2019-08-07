Leola (Gilliam) Cantly (1930 - 2019)
Leola (Gilliam) Cantly, 89, of Amarillo died July 29, 2019. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, August 9, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the Rose Chapel of Warford-Walker Mortuary, 509 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas. Home Going Celebration Services be held, Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11:00 a.m., North Heights Church of Christ, 1810 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary , 509 N. Hughes Street, Amarillo.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
