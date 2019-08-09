Leola (Gilliam) Cantly (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Family So sorry for your lost. You have my Heartfelt..."
    - Nadine Johnson
  • "God's comfort is with you all. We were blessed to enjoy her..."
    - Maxine Rabb Brandon
  • "My deepest thoughts and prayers to the family."
    - Melvia Perkins
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Warford Walker Mortuary, Inc.
Service Information
Warford-Walker Mortuary
509 N Hughes
Amarillo, TX
79105
(806)-374-5206
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Warford-Walker Mortuary
509 N Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79105
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Heights Church of Christ
810 North Hughes Street
Amarillo, TX
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
North Heights Church of Christ
1810 North Hughes Street
Amarillo, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Leola Gilliam Cantly, 89, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, August 9, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the Rose Chapel of Warford-Walker Mortuary, 509 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas. Home Going Celebration Services will be held, Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11:00 a.m., North Heights Church of Christ, 1810 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas, Brother Mariland Sims, Officiant, and Deacon Preston Brown, Eulogist. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary, Interment, Llano Cemetery West, 2900 South Hayes, Street, Amarillo, Texas.

Mrs. Cantly was born on January 2, 1930, in Mount Pleasant, Texas, to Monroe and Lola Frankie Mackelroy Gilliam. She was a loving and faithful preacher's wife, mother of seven children, 23 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, a ravenous reader of romance novels. She had a love for road trips across the United States of America.

Leola and her husband, Nathaniel, grew up together, graduated from high school and were married in Kilgore, Texas. They were married for 65 years this past May.

She attended Prarie View University majoring in library sciences. After moving to Amarillo, she was one of the first African American nursing students to attend St. Anthony's Hospital's LVN nursing program. Leola went on to work for the newly opened High Plains Baptist Hospital, now BSA Healthcare System and she retired after 28 years of service from Shepherd's Crook Home Health. She spent tireless hours serving her community, providing blood pressure and other health screenings.

Please sign the On-Line Guest Book, and view Mrs. Cantly's full obituary at www.warfordwalkermortuary.com

logo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Amarillo, TX   (806) 374-5206