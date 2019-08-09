Guest Book View Sign Service Information Warford-Walker Mortuary 509 N Hughes Amarillo , TX 79105 (806)-374-5206 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Warford-Walker Mortuary 509 N Hughes Amarillo , TX 79105 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM North Heights Church of Christ 810 North Hughes Street Amarillo , TX View Map Service 11:00 AM North Heights Church of Christ 1810 North Hughes Street Amarillo , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leola Gilliam Cantly, 89, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019.



Visitation is scheduled for Friday, August 9, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the Rose Chapel of Warford-Walker Mortuary, 509 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas. Home Going Celebration Services will be held, Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11:00 a.m., North Heights Church of Christ, 1810 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas, Brother Mariland Sims, Officiant, and Deacon Preston Brown, Eulogist. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary, Interment, Llano Cemetery West, 2900 South Hayes, Street, Amarillo, Texas.



Mrs. Cantly was born on January 2, 1930, in Mount Pleasant, Texas, to Monroe and Lola Frankie Mackelroy Gilliam. She was a loving and faithful preacher's wife, mother of seven children, 23 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, a ravenous reader of romance novels. She had a love for road trips across the United States of America.



Leola and her husband, Nathaniel, grew up together, graduated from high school and were married in Kilgore, Texas. They were married for 65 years this past May.



She attended Prarie View University majoring in library sciences. After moving to Amarillo, she was one of the first African American nursing students to attend St. Anthony's Hospital's LVN nursing program. Leola went on to work for the newly opened High Plains Baptist Hospital, now BSA Healthcare System and she retired after 28 years of service from Shepherd's Crook Home Health. She spent tireless hours serving her community, providing blood pressure and other health screenings.



Please sign the On-Line Guest Book, and view Mrs. Cantly's full obituary at www.warfordwalkermortuary.com





