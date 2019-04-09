Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona Arlene (Robertson) Powell. View Sign

Leona Arlene (Robertson) Powell was born on July 17, 1934, in Perryton, Texas. She passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the age of 84. Arlene lived in Watonga, Oklahoma, for more than 20 years and near Noble, Oklahoma, for 15 years. Her favorite pastime was morning and afternoon coffee with friends and neighbors at Hutch's and the Hi De Ho Cafe. She will be remembered both as a loving mother, trusted friend and wise counsel with an unwavering faith, and as the little redhead in the white car with the loud Chihuahua. Arlene owned, managed and worked in restaurants all her life while residing in Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas. Her most cherished work experience was running the Little Texan on Brillhart Avenue in Perryton in the 1970's. Arlene was married to Michael Watson Speyers in Chickasha, Oklahoma, on March 14, 1964, and was later married to Earl Powell for more than 25 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Haley Robertson and Onie Ann Trayler; brothers Leonard (Junior), William (Bill) and Guyton; and sisters Arlette and Amanda. Arlene is survived by her son, Cassidy Speyers of Yukon, Oklahoma; step-son Larry Powell of Grand Prairie, Texas; nephews Alton (Buddy) Shelton of Houston, Texas, and Terry Odam of Adel, Iowa; nieces Brenda Rich of Fritch, Texas, Belva (BG) Spector of Houston, Texas, and Toni Rodriguez of Omaha, Nebraska; and her constant companion and guardian, Cookie. A celebration of life for Arlene will be begin at noon on Saturday, April 13 at Roman Nose State Park Lodge in Watonga. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation to the . Arrangements by Wilkinson Mortuary of Watonga, Oklahoma.

