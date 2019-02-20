Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Duncan. View Sign

Leonard D. Duncan, 92 of Stratford, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted at 1 o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Steve Baskins officiating. Burial will follow in the Stratford Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock in the evening on Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors of Stratford.



Leonard was born on June 18, 1926 in Inola, OK to Jeff and Maud (Cannon) Duncan. Leonard served his country in the United States Army from 1944 until 1946. He did some amateur boxing while in the Army and once out turned pro by 1949. At one time in his career, in which he was known as "Leo Irish Duncan", Leonard was ranked number three in the world in the middleweight class. Leonard met the love of his life, Martha, on August 4th in Plainview, TX, proposed on August 24th and married on August 28th, all in 1957. The couple would move to Stratford in 1967 when they purchased the Chevy Dealership from Ray Pierce. Leonard would purchase land from George Lovett and move the dealership to the current location in 1969. Leonard was a member of the First Baptist Church, crowned Old Timer King in 2015, and was a self-taught fiddler.



Leonard is preceded in death by his parents; 12 siblings; two sons in law: Bruce Johnson and Howard Naugle; grandson: Matt Johnson.



Leonard is survived by his wife, Martha of the home; children: Ava Callahan and husband Gene of Tulsa, OK, Adrian Johnson of Lubbock, TX, Eddie Duncan and wife Michelle of Denison, TX, Valerie Naugle of Stratford, TX and Leonard Duncan Jr. and wife Vicky of Rockwall, TX; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019

