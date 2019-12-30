Leonard Ervine Chartier, 71, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away peacefully on December 27th, 2019, in Amarillo TX. Leonard was born on July 13, 1948.
Leonard's body will lie in state Monday from 8am to 8pm at the Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St , Amarillo, TX 79110. Leonard's body will be laid to rest at Llano Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 31 at 11:00AM at Bible Believers Baptist Church at 12200 W Rockwell Rd, Amarillo, TX 79119. Pastor Glen Stocker officiating
Leonard Chartier was a born-again believer who loved reading and studying the Word of God, telling people about his Lord, and spending his days as a hard working family man. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:" (2 Tim. 4:7)
Leonard served his country in the Army and fought in the Vietnam war. He was a man who loved and fought for the freedoms of his country.
Leonard was the loving husband of his deceased wife of 32 years, Catherine Chartier
Leonard leaves behind his loving wife and faithful companion, Donna Chartier, mother-in-law Bernice Pastwa, 4 sons, (James Anderson, Nick Chartier, Mark Chartier, Joshua Chartier), 1 son-in-law Mark Collins, 4 grandsons, (Kyle, Luke, Titus, Peter) 2 grand-sons-in-law (Evan and Landon), 4 granddaughters, (Anna, Rebecca, Hannah, and Tabitha) 1 great grandson, (Patrick), and many nephews, nieces, and loved ones.
Leonard will be missed on this side of eternity, but those who have trusted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior will rejoice with Leonard for eternity to come.
