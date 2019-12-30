Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Ervine Chartier. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Lying in State 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Bible Believers Baptist Church 12200 W. Rockwell Rd. Amarillo , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard Ervine Chartier, 71, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away peacefully on December 27th, 2019, in Amarillo TX. Leonard was born on July 13, 1948.



Leonard's body will lie in state Monday from 8am to 8pm at the Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St , Amarillo, TX 79110. Leonard's body will be laid to rest at Llano Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 31 at 11:00AM at Bible Believers Baptist Church at 12200 W Rockwell Rd, Amarillo, TX 79119. Pastor Glen Stocker officiating



Leonard Chartier was a born-again believer who loved reading and studying the Word of God, telling people about his Lord, and spending his days as a hard working family man. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:" (2 Tim. 4:7)



Leonard served his country in the Army and fought in the Vietnam war. He was a man who loved and fought for the freedoms of his country.



Leonard was the loving husband of his deceased wife of 32 years, Catherine Chartier



Leonard leaves behind his loving wife and faithful companion, Donna Chartier, mother-in-law Bernice Pastwa, 4 sons, (James Anderson, Nick Chartier, Mark Chartier, Joshua Chartier), 1 son-in-law Mark Collins, 4 grandsons, (Kyle, Luke, Titus, Peter) 2 grand-sons-in-law (Evan and Landon), 4 granddaughters, (Anna, Rebecca, Hannah, and Tabitha) 1 great grandson, (Patrick), and many nephews, nieces, and loved ones.



Leonard will be missed on this side of eternity, but those who have trusted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior will rejoice with Leonard for eternity to come.





Leonard Ervine Chartier, 71, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away peacefully on December 27th, 2019, in Amarillo TX. Leonard was born on July 13, 1948.Leonard's body will lie in state Monday from 8am to 8pm at the Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St , Amarillo, TX 79110. Leonard's body will be laid to rest at Llano Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 31 at 11:00AM at Bible Believers Baptist Church at 12200 W Rockwell Rd, Amarillo, TX 79119. Pastor Glen Stocker officiatingLeonard Chartier was a born-again believer who loved reading and studying the Word of God, telling people about his Lord, and spending his days as a hard working family man. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:" (2 Tim. 4:7)Leonard served his country in the Army and fought in the Vietnam war. He was a man who loved and fought for the freedoms of his country.Leonard was the loving husband of his deceased wife of 32 years, Catherine ChartierLeonard leaves behind his loving wife and faithful companion, Donna Chartier, mother-in-law Bernice Pastwa, 4 sons, (James Anderson, Nick Chartier, Mark Chartier, Joshua Chartier), 1 son-in-law Mark Collins, 4 grandsons, (Kyle, Luke, Titus, Peter) 2 grand-sons-in-law (Evan and Landon), 4 granddaughters, (Anna, Rebecca, Hannah, and Tabitha) 1 great grandson, (Patrick), and many nephews, nieces, and loved ones.Leonard will be missed on this side of eternity, but those who have trusted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior will rejoice with Leonard for eternity to come. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close