Leonard N. Barrick, loving husband and father of two, died peaceably at home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Amarillo, TX. He was 89 years of age.
Leonard was born on September 22, 1930 in Ponca City, Oklahoma to Henry H. and Charlotte (Snow) Barrick. He married Donna (Plesner) on October 16, 1950. They raised two sons, Gary and Bruce.
In January 1961, Leonard started what is now Diversified Interiors of Amarillo. He built a large, successful commercial construction company and retired in 1986, turning full control over to his two sons. He was proud to see it eventually become a third-generation family-owned business. After an early life health incident while the boys were only in elementary school, he learned to take time away from work to enjoy his two passions, bird hunting and fishing. Whether walking a large plot of land in search of duck, dove or quail, on a lake seeking out bass, or wading a Colorado stream trying for a much larger trout, he was in his happy place, enjoying nature and being with God. He and Donna always looked forward to days spent camping and fishing in Colorado which eventually led to them to having a vacation home in Pagosa Springs.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, four sisters, and one grandson, Gabe.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; two sons, Gary, wife, Marcia, and Bruce, wife, Debby; grandchildren, Dusty, Brady, Amanda, Tamara and Barrett; and eleven great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Stephen United Methodist Church at 11:00 A.M. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please honor Leonard with a donation to either St. Stephen United Methodist Church or the Harrington Cancer Center.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.