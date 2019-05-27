Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Les Kennedy. View Sign Service Information Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

Les Kennedy, 88, of Amarillo, died Friday, May 24, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Wednesday at First Family Church, 6101 Bell St. with Pastor Billy Nickell officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Tuesday at Cox Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Dr. Les was born August 12, 1930 in Pottsboro, Texas to Fannie and Leslie Kennedy, Sr. He graduated from Olton High School and attended Watson Business College in Plainview. He married Gloria Kay in Plainview on June 22, 1951. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his discharge from the Army, Les became a farmer. He farmed in Olton for 30 years, until moving to Amarillo in 1985. Les worked as a farm and ranch realtor for Gene Scott Realtors. He later owned his own brokerage. Les was active in his church, serving as deacon for much of his adult life. He sang with Joy Singers from Coulter Road Baptist Church for several years. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, fishing, and most importantly, spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Les was preceded in death by his parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pearl and Dick Moss, Oleta and Joe Thommarson, and Elizabeth and Billie Ayers; brother and sister-in-law, James and Jean Kennedy; sister-in-law, Norma Kennedy; and an infant brother, Weldon Kennedy. Survivors include his wife, Gloria Kennedy; a son, Steve Kennedy and wife Sherri of Muleshoe; two daughters, Vicky Donaldson and husband Allen of Richmond, and Sheri Woodward and husband Steve of Amarillo; a brother, T.C. Kennedy of Olton; seven grandchildren, Keila Morris and husband Sid, Ky Kennedy and wife Shelby, Ashley Cooper and husband Vance, Brett Donaldson, Bryan Woodward and wife Brittany, Brittany Otwell and husband Nathan, and Kaylee Woodward; and 12 great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jantsen, Jaxen, Kadynce, Krawford, Laynie, Crosbie, Haddie, Canaan, Livvy, Miles, Casen. The family requests memorials be made to First Family Church, 6101 Bell St. Amarillo, TX 79109; or to .









